Corporate Deal

XCHG Limited, a provider of DC fast chargers and related technology for electric vehicles, filed with the SEC on Feb. 1 to raise approximately $50 million in an initial public offering. The Beijing-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell partner Ran Li and Maples and Calder. The underwriters, led by Deutsche Bank, are represented by Latham & Watkins and Haiwen & Partners.

Electric Vehicles

February 02, 2024, 7:38 PM

