Corporate Deal

Lifecore Biomedical and 22NW LP announced a partnership agreement on Monday. Chaska, Minnesota-based Lifecore Biomedical was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Christopher Drewry. Counsel information for 22NW, which is based in Seattle, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 02, 2024, 10:59 AM