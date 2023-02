Corporate Deal

Bentley Systems Inc. announced that it has acquired EasyPower, a software development platform for electrical engineers and consultants, in a deal guided by Dechert. Financial terms were not disclosed. Exton, Pennsylvania-based Bentley was advised by a Dechert team including partner Eric Siegel. Counsel information for EasyPower, which is based in Portland, Oregon, was not immediately available.

Technology

February 27, 2023, 8:41 AM