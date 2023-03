Corporate Deal

Hutchison Port Holdings Ltd. has placed a $700 million investment in Egypt's major port Ain Sokhna Port and B100, a new container terminal in the Port of Alexandria. Hong Kong-based Hutchison Port was advised by a Baker McKenzie team led by London-based corporate partners Richard G. Blunt and Susie Davies.

Transportation & Logistics

March 22, 2023, 9:07 AM

