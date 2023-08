Corporate Deal

Funds advised by SK Capital Partners LP have acquired passive fireproofing supplier and manufacturer Isolatek International in a deal guided by Goodwin Procter and Keating, Muething & Klekamp. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based SK Capital was advised by Goodwin Procter. Isolatek, which is based in Netcong, New Jersey, was represented by a Keating Muething team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 30, 2023, 8:43 AM

nature of claim: /