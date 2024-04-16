Corporate Deal

Prysmian SpA has agreed to acquire Encore Wire Corp., a copper and aluminum electrical wire and cables manufacturer, for 3.9 billion euros ($4.14 billion). The transaction, announced on April 15, is expected to close in the second half of 2024. Milan-based Prysmian was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team including partners Adam Emmerich and Zachary Podolsky. Encore Wire, which is based in McKinney, Texas, was represented by an O'Melveny & Myers team led by partner Andor Terner. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, which acted as financial adviser to Prysmian. The Sullivan & Cromwell team included partners Stephen M. Kotran and Oderisio de Vito Piscicelli.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 16, 2024, 12:59 PM

