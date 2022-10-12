Corporate Deal

Diamondback Energy Inc. has agreed to acquire all leasehold interest and related assets of FireBird Energy for approximately $775 million in cash. The transaction, announced Oct. 11, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Midland, Texas-based Diamondback is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Anthony Speier, Chris Heasley and Fraser Wayne. FireBird Energy, which is based in Fort Worth, Texas, is represented by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

Energy

October 12, 2022, 9:36 AM