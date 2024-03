Corporate Deal

Eureka Acquisition Corp., a blank check company targeting businesses in Asia, registered with the SEC on March 8 for a $50 million IPO. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by Paul Hastings partner Jia Yan. The underwriters, led by Maxim Group LLC, are represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole partners Barry Grossman and Lijia Sanchez.

Investment Firms

March 11, 2024, 2:53 PM

