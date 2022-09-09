Corporate Deal

Clifford Chance advises Helical plc in connection with the sale of its 150-year long leasehold interest in commercial office property Kaleidoscope, also Tik Tok's London headquarters, to Chinachem Group for 158.5 million pound ($184 million). The transaction, announced Sept. 8, is expected to close in ten days. The Clifford Chance team is led by real estate partner Ian Painter. Counsel information for Chinachem Group, which is based in Hong Kong, was not immediately available.

Real Estate

September 09, 2022, 11:58 AM