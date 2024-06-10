Corporate Deal

Aquiline Capital Partners LP announced that it has raised more than $3.4 billion of fund capital, following the final close of its fifth private equity fund, Aquiline Financial Services Fund V, and the close of its continuation fund, Aquiline Financial Services Continuation Fund L.P. Aquiline Capital was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Matthew Block, Larissa Marcellino and Jeffrey Poss. HarbourVest Partners, the sole lead investor in Aquiline Capital’s multi-asset continuation fund, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment funds partners Tarsis Goncalves and Mark Boyagi.

