Corporate Deal

Clariant AG, a specialty chemical company, has agreed to purchase the cosmetic ingredients business from International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) for $810 million. The transaction, announced Oct. 30, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Muttenz, Switzerland-based Clariant was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partners Jihyun Chung and Sebastian Tiller. IFF was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Brandon Van Dyke, Kyle Hatton and Armand Grumberg.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 31, 2023, 10:55 AM

