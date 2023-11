Corporate Deal

U.S. Bancorp announced that it has placed a tax equity investment in energy storage developer and owner esVolta LP in a deal guided by the Leverage Law Group and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. Financial terms were not disclosed. Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp was advised by Leverage Law. esVolta, which is based in Newport Beach, California, was represented by an Orrick Herrington team.

