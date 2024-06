Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has counseled the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt issuance valued at $2.38 billion. The issuance was announced Jun. 10 by Boston-based Staples Inc. The notes come due 2029. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Stelios Saffos, Michael Benjamin and Andrew Baker.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 12, 2024, 9:08 AM

