Hainan Sirius Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, filed a registration statement with the SEC on Sept. 21 to raise approximately $60 million in an initial public offering. The Newark, Delaware-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by Loeb & Loeb partner Alex Weniger Araujo and Maples and Calder. The underwriters, led by Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., are represented by Blank Rome partner Brad Shiffman.

September 22, 2023, 8:55 AM

