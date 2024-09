Corporate Deal

Bonterra has acquired DonorDrive, a digital fundraising platform, from InvoiceCloud in a deal guided by Vinson & Elkins and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Financial terms were not disclosed. Austin, Texas-based Bonterra was advised by a Skadden Arps team including partners Victor Hollender, Stuart Levi, Erica Schohn, David Schwartz and Ann Stebbins. InvoiceCloud was represented by Vinson & Elkins.

Technology

September 11, 2024, 1:16 PM