Corporate Deal

Biotechnology company Serina Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. have announced plans to merge in a deal guided by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The transaction, announced Aug. 30, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Huntsville, Alabama-based Serina Therapeutics was represented by Bradley Arant. AgeX, which is based in Alameda, California, was advised by a Gibson Dunn team.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 31, 2023, 9:20 AM

