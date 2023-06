Corporate Deal

Real estate investment trusts Necessity Retail REIT Inc. and Global Net Lease Inc.; and AR Global announced on Monday the creation of a partnership with investor Backwells Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. AR Global, headquartered in New York, was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team led by partners Geoffrey R. Chepiga, Ross A. Fieldston and Jeffrey D. Marell.

June 06, 2023, 12:52 PM

