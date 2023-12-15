Corporate Deal

Fractyl Health Inc., a metabolic therapeutics company focused on developing novel treatments for Type 2 diabetes and obesity, registered with the SEC on Dec. 14 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company is advised by Latham & Watkins partners Nathan Ajiashvili, Johan Brigham and Evan Smith. The underwriters, led by BofA Securities, Evercore and Morgan Stanley, are represented by Goodwin Procter partner Edwin O'Connor.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 15, 2023, 9:24 AM

nature of claim: /