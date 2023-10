Corporate Deal

Operadora de Servicios Mega S.A. de C.V. was counseled by Baker McKenzie in a debt issuance worth $35.2 million. The Baker McKenzie team was led by Arturo Carrillo, Mike Fitzgerald, Pedro Reyes, Alejandra Cuadra and Nicole Gresati Fernandez. The notes come due 2025.

Banking & Financial Services

October 20, 2023, 12:41 PM

