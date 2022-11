Corporate Deal

Bending Spoons SpA has agreed to acquire task management platform Evernote Corp. The transaction, announced Nov. 16, is expected to close in early 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Redwood City, California-based Evernote is advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by Bay Area-based partners Saad Khanani and Benjamin A. Potter. Bending Spoons, based in Milan, is represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher; Hogan Lovells; and Chile-based Carey.

Technology

November 22, 2022, 8:32 AM