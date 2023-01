Corporate Deal

Trioworld Group, a portfolio company of Altor Equity Partners, has agreed to acquire Canada and U.S.-based packaging film manufacturer Malpack Ltd. and Malpack Corp. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sweden-based Trioworld is advised by a White & Case team led by partner Johan Steen. Counsel information for Malpack was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 04, 2023, 8:45 AM