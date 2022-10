Corporate Deal

Lizy BV, a Belgium-based used car leasing platform, announced that it has secured 40 million euros ($39 million) in a Series A funding round led by Alychlo, with participation from New Alpha Asset Management. Paris-based New Alpha Asset was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Thomas De Muynck. Counsel information for Lizy and Alychlo was not immediately available.

Technology

October 07, 2022, 11:00 AM