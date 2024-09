Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Kohlberg & Co. have placed a strategic majority investment in energy efficiency provider CLEAResult. Kohlberg acquired its position in CLEAResult from TPG Growth and TPG’s the Rise Fund. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Kohlberg & Co. was advised by a Ropes & Gray team including private equity partner Andrew Silver. CLEAResult were represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

Energy

September 04, 2024, 10:36 AM