Corporate Deal

DT Cloud Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, registered with the SEC on Aug. 31 for a $60 million IPO. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Loeb & Loeb partner Lawrence Venick. The underwriters, led by Brookline Capital Markets, are represented by DLA Piper partners Peter Ekberg, Alan Seem and Jeffrey Selman.

Investment Firms

September 01, 2022, 8:13 AM