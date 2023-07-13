Corporate Deal

GIC Private Ltd. has entered an aggregate $18.4 billion joint venture agreement with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), Mubadala Investment Co. and TotalEnergies to build the first three liquefaction trains at NextDecade Corporation’s Rio Grande LNG export facility. Singapore-based GIC was advised by a Sidley Austin team. The Sidley Austin team included partners Ayo Badejo, Laura Barzilai, Ram Burshtine, Asi Kirmayer and James Mendenhal. NextDecade, which is based in Houston, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team including partners Jim Cole, Stephanie Fontanes, Ryan Maierson and Michael Saliba. Kirkland & Ellis counseled GIP. Jones Day guided TotalEnergies and White & Case and Norton Rose Fulbright acted as legal counsel to Mubadala and the lenders, respectively.

