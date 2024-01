Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett has guided private equity firm Actis in connection with its announcement that an Actis-led consortium acquired a macro tower portfolio of Telekom Srbija. Telekom Srbija, a telecommunications operator, provides service to regions across Serbia, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Montenegro. The Simpson Thacher team included partner Jiaying Zhang.

Telecommunications

January 23, 2024, 10:59 AM

