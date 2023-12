Corporate Deal

Transom Capital Group announced that it has sold professional audio products manufacturer Mackie to RODE Microphones LLC in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Financial terms were not disclosed. El Segundo, California-based Transom Capital was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team. RODE Microphones, based in Sydney, was advised by a Skadden Arps team including partners Jeffrey Brill, Oren Epstein, Page Griffin, Annie Jeffers, David Niemeyer and Chase Wink.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 05, 2023, 12:20 PM

