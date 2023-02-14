Corporate Deal

Flowserve Corp. has agreed to acquire industrial valve manufacturer Velan Inc. for approximately $245 million in cash. The transaction, announced Feb. 10, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Irving, Texas-based Flowserve is advised by Baker McKenzie. Velan, which is based in Montreal, is represented by Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg. Norton Rose Fulbright (Canada) is counseling Velan's special committee and McCarthy Tetrault is acting as legal counsel to Velan Holding, Velan’s controlling shareholder.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 14, 2023, 7:16 AM