Cinven has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of medical diagnostics provider SYNLAB AG. London-based Cinven was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by transactional partners Ben Leyendecker and Christoph Jerger. SYNLAB AG, which is based Munich, was represented by Gleiss Lutz partners Peter Carl and Christian Cascante.

October 02, 2023, 12:21 PM

