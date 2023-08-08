Corporate Deal

Frontgrade Technologies, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital, has completed its acquisition of Aethercomm Inc., an amplifier, switches and subsystems manufacturer. Financial terms were not disclosed. Colorado Springs, Colorado-based Frontgrade Technologies was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and a Covington & Burling team led by partner Scott A. Freling. The Gibson Dunn corporate team included partners John Pollack and Lilit Voskanyan. Counsel information for Aethercomm, which is based in Carlsbad, California, was not immediately available.

Aerospace & Defense

August 08, 2023, 8:46 AM

