Bain Capital Tech Opportunities has placed a majority investment in mortgage servicing software developer finova and has agreed to acquire the U.K. Mortgage Sales and Originations software business of Iress. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Bain Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Jacob Traff, Victoria Legg and Adrian Maguire. Counsel information for Iress and finova, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

March 18, 2024, 12:31 PM

