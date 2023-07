Corporate Deal

LightRidge Solutions, a portfolio company of private equity firm ATL Partners, has acquired space electronics provider Trident Systems. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tucson, Arizona-based LightRidge was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Trident Systems, which is based in Fairfax, Virginia, was represented by Holland & Knight.

Aerospace & Defense

July 18, 2023, 9:52 AM

