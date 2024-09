Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has counseled J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., MBC Nikko Securities and U.S. Bancorp Investments in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $325 million. The issuance was announced Sept. 17 by New York-based Private Export Funding Corp. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Matthew Brigham and Jorge Juantorena. The notes come due 2030.

Banking & Financial Services

September 18, 2024, 9:36 AM