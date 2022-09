Corporate Deal

Nikon AM AG, a direct subsidiary of Nikon Corp., has announced a voluntary public takeover offer of metal additive manufacturer SLM Solutions Group AG for approximately 622 million euro ($620 million). Tokyo-based Nikon is advised by Morrison & Foerster. SLM Solutions, which is based in Luebeck, Germany, is represented by Sullivan & Cromwell and a Gleiss Lutz team. The Sullivan & Cromwell team includes partners Carsten Berrar, Krystian Czerniecki, Olivier de Vilmorin, Eric J. Kadel Jr., Juan Rodriguez and Konstantin Technau.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 08, 2022, 11:21 AM