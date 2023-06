Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Harvest Partners Ascend LP have acquired a majority stake in Sparq, a digital product engineering platform, in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray and Morris, Manning & Martin. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Harvest Partners was advised by Ropes & Gray. Sparq, which is based in Atlanta, was represented by a Morris Manning team.

Technology

June 23, 2023, 9:14 AM

