Affiliates of investment funds managed by KKR have agreed to acquire approximately 1,100 wireless communications towers from Colombia-based Tigo Colombia, a subsidiary of Millicom. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based KKR was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Juan Naveira and Breen Haire. Counsel information for Tigo Colombia was not immediately available.

January 30, 2024, 11:29 AM

