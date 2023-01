Corporate Deal

Epiq Solutions, a portfolio company of the Veritas Capital Vantage Fund, announced the completion of its acquisition of computing systems provider Xiphos Systems Corp. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Veritas Capital was advised by Latham & Watkins. Xiphos Systems, based in Montreal, was represented by Blake, Cassels & Graydon.

January 13, 2023, 9:53 AM