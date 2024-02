Corporate Deal

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has guided TPG Real Estate Partners in connection with its voluntary and conditional public takeover offer of real estate company Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Freshfields Bruckhaus team included partners Vincent Macq, Tone Oeyen, Carol Vorst and Alexander Watt. Counsel information for Intervest, which is based in Antwerp, Belgium, was not immediately available.

Real Estate

February 29, 2024, 10:28 AM

