Corporate Deal

Energy Transfer has agreed to acquire Crestwood Equity Partners for an equity value of approximately $7.1 billion. The transaction, announced Aug. 16, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Dallas-based Energy Transfer was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Debbie Yee, Sean Wheeler and Camille Walker. Crestwood Equity Partners, which is based in Houston, was represented by Vinson & Elkins. The Vinson & Elkins team was led by partners Sarah Morgan, Steve Gill and Ramey Layne.

Energy

August 16, 2023, 11:40 AM

nature of claim: /