Simpson Thacher & Bartlett counseled power transmission company Gates Corporation in a debt issuance worth $1.3 billion. The notes come due 2029. The Simpson Thacher team was led by partner Brian Gluck. The underwriters for the issuance were counseled by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team that included partners Dominic Foulkes, Michael Kaplan and Kara Mungovan.

June 06, 2024, 5:01 PM

