Corporate Deal

Blackstone Group has agreed to acquire data center delivery provider Winthrop Technologies Ltd. in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Blackstone was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Aprajita Dhundia and Ben Hai. Counsel information for Winthrop Technologies, which is based in Dublin, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

April 16, 2024, 10:58 AM

nature of claim: /