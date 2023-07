Corporate Deal

Siemens AG has agreed to sell its process gas chromatography business to pulp and paper technology automation developer Valmet Oyj for approximately 102.5 million euros ($115 million). The transaction, announced July 14, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Finland-based Valmet was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Christian Krebs. Counsel information for Siemens, which is based in Munich, was not immediately available.

AI & Automation

July 19, 2023, 10:26 AM

