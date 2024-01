Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin has guided BMO Capital Markets, BofA Securities, Cantor Fitzgerald and Goldman Sachs Group in the underwriting of a debt issuance valued at $600 million. The issuance was announced Jan. 12 by New York-based Newmark Group Inc., a commercial real estate advisory firm. The notes come due 2029. The Sidley Austin team included partners Alexander Csordas, Samir Gandhi and Robert Ryan.

Banking & Financial Services

January 18, 2024

