Corporate Deal

Namib Minerals, an established gold mining company in the sub-Saharan gold mining industry, is going public via SPAC merger with Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI. As a result of the merger, Namib will be listed on the EXCHANGE with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $669 million. The transaction, announced June 18, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Namib, which is based in New York, was represented by Greenberg Traurig. Hennessy was advised by a Sidley Austin team including partners Michael Heinz and Jeffrey Smith.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 20, 2024, 3:04 PM

