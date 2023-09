Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has counseled the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at 500 million euros ($532 million). The issuance was announced Sep. 19 by New York-based Coty Inc. The Davis Polk capital markets team included partner Michael Kaplan. The notes come due 2028.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 21, 2023, 9:12 AM

nature of claim: /