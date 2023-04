Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Shore Capital Partners announced that it has sold medical device supplier Innovia Medical to Inverness Graham. The transaction closed on March 31, 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Shore Capital was represented by a Winston & Strawn team. Inverness Graham, which is based in Philadelphia, was advised by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.

Health Care

April 05, 2023, 10:38 AM

nature of claim: /