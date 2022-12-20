Corporate Deal

Shore Bancshares Inc., the holding company of Shore United Bank NA, and the Community Financial Corp. have agreed to an all-stock merger valued at approximately $254 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 14, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Easton, Maryland-based Shore Bancshares is advised by a Holland & Knight team including partners Kevin Houlihan, William Levay and Kerry Halpern. The Community Financial Corp. is represented by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton.

Banking & Financial Services

