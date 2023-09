Corporate Deal

Iona Capital Ltd. announced that it has sold its interest in rooftop solar projects developer Shawton Energy to a fund managed by Lazard Asset Management. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Lazard was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Christopher Slack. Counsel information for Iona Capital, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

September 25, 2023, 12:05 PM

