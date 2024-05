Corporate Deal

Alerus Financial Corp. has agreed to purchase HMN Financial Inc. for $116.4 million. The transaction, announced May 15, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Grand Forks, North Dakota-based Alerus Financial was advised by Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg. HMN Financial, which is based in Rochester, Minnesota, was represented by Ballard Spahr.

Banking & Financial Services

May 16, 2024, 11:51 AM

