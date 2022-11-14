Corporate Deal

ClearGen LLC, a portfolio company of Blackstone Credit’s sustainable resources platform, announced that it has placed an investment in a portfolio of partnership interests in 25 wind farms throughout the United States. Financial terms were not disclosed. Charlotte, North Carolina-based ClearGen was advised by Mayer Brown. MUFG Bank Ltd., which is based in Tokyo, was advised by Milbank. Bank of America, Credit Agricole Corp. and Investment Bank and Societe Generale, acting as lenders to ClearGen, were also advised by Milbank. The Sustainable Investing Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, acting as tax equity providers to ClearGen, were advised by O'Melveny & Myers.

Banking & Financial Services

November 14, 2022, 8:42 AM